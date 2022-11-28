Pet of the Day: Libro

Libro came from a terrible neglect case along with two other dogs. They were each tied up on chains around the property and were in the elements year-round. They had no shelter other than an abandoned RV, which one was “lucky” enough to be chained to. The dogs were starved to death, never receiving any meals except for the occasional toss of dry cereal bits.

When Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary found him, he had a chain frozen to his neck.

Libro sometimes does okay with other dogs but, due to his past trauma and starvation, he does get pretty food aggressive. Because of that, he would probably do best in an adult-only home. He would do better with children over the age of 12. He shouldn’t live in a home with cats.

He will also need slow introductions to human males.

Libro has come so far, has escaped his past life, and is so ready to learn what a real home is. He loves to snuggle up to his person.

