Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri.

Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Today, a judge sentenced him to six years in prison on each of five counts. Those sentences were set to run concurrently. Then, the judge sentenced him to six years in prison for each of the two unlawful possession of a firearm convictions. Those were set to run concurrently to each other, as well. However, the judge set each group of sentences to run consecutively. Thus, Brown was given a sentence of 12 years in prison.

Court records state that Kansas City police went to a residence on W. Gregory Boulevard on Nov. 8, 2020, after a homeowner called and said valuable electronics had been stolen while she was doing yardwork out front.

An officer with appropriate training processed the scene for suspect DNA. A cigarette butt was recovered from a vehicle at the residence.

The DNA from that cigarette butt was later matched to Brown. Surveillance video showed him parking his vehicle and going inside the residence. Police subsequently connected Brown to and/or Brown admitted to other vehicle thefts in Kansas City.

When he was taken into custody, the authorities found two firearms.

One of the victims in the home burglary made a statement on behalf of himself and his wife. He thanked the authorities who investigated the crime, as well as the prosecutor’s office.

He said his family’s losses left a significant and devastating toll. Not only were thousands of dollars worth of electronics stolen, but the crime damaged their sense of security, their emotional wellbeing, and their mental wellbeing.

“The impact of Isaiah Brown’s callous and indifferent criminal actions on our family since has been dramatic,” the victim’s wife stated. “Isaiah Brown non only ransacked our house, he ransacked our life.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.