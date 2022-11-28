Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

FILE — The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night.
FILE — The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night.(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death.

The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead by medical staff despite life-saving measures given to him.

The inmate death being investigated by KDOC and KBI is standard protocol.

Dobbs had been serving an 89-month sentence based on convictions in Leavenworth County, Kansas of distribution of heroin or meth, KDOC stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.
Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO
Hogan Prep reopens after being closed for 2 weeks over safety concerns
Students at Hogan Prep returned to class more than two weeks after the charter school shut down...
Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns
Hogan Prep high school students are back in class Monday for the first time since the school...
Students back at school at Hogan Prep after being shut down for safety concerns