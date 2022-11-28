Aging & Style
Kansas City gas prices fall over 16 cents in a week

Record drop in gas prices nationally
Gas station
Gas station(WKYT)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro dropped dramatically this past week, falling 16.5 cents, on average.

Gasoline in the Kansas City area now averages $3.06 a gallon, 16.8 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.

The national average cost of gas fell nearly as much, dropping 12.4 cents in a week, to average $3.52 a gallon. That national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and up 14.1 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast-to-coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists, as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

