Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.

Parents told KCTV5 at the time of the closure they were worried for their kids’ safety. One parent said his son described several fights every week.

“We need better safety for students,” Renee Broadus, a parent of a freshman, said. “We need to have a parent meeting. We need to talk about keeping them safe at school, on the bus, and when they get home.”

Broadus said at one point, a message was circulating among students warning someone with a gun may be targeting freshmen.

“As far as I’m concerned, my daughter’s not safe going back,” Jennifer Clark, another parent, said.

In order for the school to re-open, the commission required the school to submit a plan creating safety measures and protocols for students and staff, and to share how that plan will be communicated to families and staff.

That plan has now been approved, with the commission releasing this statement:

“Hogan Preparatory Academy submitted a detailed safety plan covering each of its campuses. That plan has been reviewed by the Commission and external reviewers familiar with school safety and Kansas City. We found it meets the criteria established in Action 1 of the Commission’s Letter of Concern to the school...”

The plan is a closed record; disclosing it, the commission says, would impair the school’s ability to protect students and staff.

