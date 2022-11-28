FORECAST: 50s and clear Monday

We remain under a stable and mild weather feature thanks to high pressure centered near St. Louis. This will keep skies mainly clear Monday, but still allow for a light southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico. This increases temperatures to the lower and middle 50s this afternoon. However, high pressure will continue to transfer to the east, and what comes out of the west is a new storm system. We will introduce a cold front to the area within the next 48 hours and in between that increase the wind out of the south.

Tuesday, expect clouds to build, and wind to gust between 25 and 35 mph from the south. There are signs of snow and rain mix to our northern counties, but widespread precipitation chances are unlikely with this front. What this front will do is introduce frigid air from Canada. By Wednesday morning, temperatures should drop to the upper teens and lower 20s, and daytime highs are expected to hover near freezing. We will rebound temperatures rather quickly, though. By Friday, high temperatures are back to the middle and upper 50s, but with a new front on the way, temperatures will begin to fall back by next week to the 30s.

