Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.

The child victim is between 4 and 5 years old, the KCKPD said. It’s unknown if the child was a boy or a girl.

The police said family members were home of the time of the accident.

The child was taken to a local hospital and ultimately passed away.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are working to learn more.

