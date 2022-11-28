Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.

The child victim is between 4 and 5 years old, the KCKPD said. It’s unknown if the child was a boy or a girl.

The police said family members were home of the time of the accident.

The child was taken to a local hospital and ultimately passed away.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.