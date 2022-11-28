Aging & Style
Border protection officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings headed for Jerseyville, Illinois, feds say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - US Customs and Border Protection Agents in St. Louis intercepted a shipment of counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were headed to Jerseyville, Illinois, federal officials say.

The shipment arriving from China contained 422 rings with the image of the Lombardi Trophy. An import specialist determined the rings to be counterfeit.

The rings, in genuine, would be worth $300,000, federal officials say.

