Aging & Style: Increase in pickleball injuries

Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with more than 5 million players across the country.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with more than 5 million players across the country.

But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries.

KCTV5′S Brad Stephens shares how players can stay in the game in this episode of Aging and Style.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

