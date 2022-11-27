Aging & Style
Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO

Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.
Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.(Greg Payne/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.

It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022.

Police also said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

