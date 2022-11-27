Sunday Forecast: Rain clears out, breezy and cooler for Chiefs gameday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Rain will continue to fill in across the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to ponding on the roads.

Travel could also be a bit messy if you’re trying to head out on the roads early Sunday, otherwise look for rain to taper off late in the morning.

By the afternoon highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds eventually clear, which will allow temperatures to dip down into the 20s by daybreak Monday but we rebound pretty quickly.

A warmup will continue through Tuesday before a strong cold front arrives later on in the day.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above freezing. A few snowflakes are possible after the front passes early Wednesday, but not accumulation expected at this time.

