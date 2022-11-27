Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Sunday Forecast: Rain clears out, breezy and cooler for Chiefs gameday

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Rain will continue to fill in across the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to ponding on the roads.

Travel could also be a bit messy if you’re trying to head out on the roads early Sunday, otherwise look for rain to taper off late in the morning.

By the afternoon highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds eventually clear, which will allow temperatures to dip down into the 20s by daybreak Monday but we rebound pretty quickly.

A warmup will continue through Tuesday before a strong cold front arrives later on in the day.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above freezing. A few snowflakes are possible after the front passes early Wednesday, but not accumulation expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a...
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause
Lee's Summit North fell just short of a state title after CBC blocked a kick late in the game.
CBC edges out Lee's Summit North in state championship game
Manhattan defeated Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 in double overtime to win the Kansas 6A State...
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot against TCU