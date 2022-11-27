Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri.

According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue.

IPD said an eastbound Mercedes-Benz struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound across the highway. The pedestrian was hit while in the right lane of the highway, according to the report.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained at the scene and cooperated with police during their investigation. The pedestrian was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

IPD said the crash remains under investigation.

