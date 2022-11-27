Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after a double fatal shooting that occurred in a bar Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 35-year-old Damien L. Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm - felon in possession.

Officers received a call of multiple shots being fired Saturday morning around 1 a.m. at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill & Pub on High Street. When officers got to the bar, they found two people dead and immediately arrested Davis.

According to police, the investigation showed that a physical altercation occurred between Davis and one of the fatal victims identified as Corey Thames. The altercation resulted in both men drawing handguns at each other.

Both men were separated by a bar employee identified as Skyler Smock. As Smock was escorting Thames out of the building, Davis fatally shot both of them.

Once at the police station, Davis admitted to investigators that he fired the gun at Thames and unintentionally shot Smock.

Police say that based on his criminal history, Davis is prohibited from possessing a gun.

