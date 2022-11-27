FORECAST: Dry weather to follow Sunday morning rain

Rain will gradually taper off this morning leaving a dry, but cloudy afternoon. Temperatures are closer to 40 degrees to start and will hold in the 40s through the remainder of the day.

Once the clouds clear this evening those numbers should eventually fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak on Monday. Watch out for patchy dense fog Monday morning, especially over near central Missouri. Warmer temperatures return early in the week with highs in the 50s Monday and near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

A strong cold front is still expected to sweep through the region on Tuesday and that will send in a much colder and drier air mass. Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will struggle to warm above freezing. Another brief warmup is on the way over the upcoming weekend but models do not agree on how the upcoming weekend will shape up. Still looking at a fairly dry forecast over the next seven to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.