Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.

Since joining Kansas City in 2021, Thuney has played in every game. Prior to his inactive designation Sunday, he had played 100 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps through the Chiefs’ first 10 games of the season.

READ MORE: Chiefs, Rams set to square off for first time since epic 2018 game

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also ruled out for the game. The Chiefs said Friday the newly-acquired offensive target would not play due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After a run of six straight titles, Bishop Miege went two seasons without a 4A state title....
Back on top: Bishop Miege defeats Wamego for seventh title in last 10 years
Lee's Summit North fell just short of a state title after CBC blocked a kick late in the game.
CBC edges out Lee's Summit North in state championship game
Manhattan defeated Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 in double overtime to win the Kansas 6A State...
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot against TCU