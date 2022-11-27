Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By Chris Six and Michael Hoffman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend have been identified as two men from India.

According to the drowning report, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers received a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark of the main channel near the Bagnel Dam.

The drownings occurred when Kelligari began to struggle in the water, went under, and did not come back up. Kunta dove into the water to rescue Kelligari and also did not come back up.

The body of the first man was recovered by rescue crews and pronounced dead two hours after the incident on Saturday. Crews weren’t able to recover the second body until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Bradley Kinkade manages the Airbnb the men were staying in. He says he called 911 after hearing cries for help.

”I grabbed my phone called 911 and my daughter also grabbed hers and called 911,” said Kinkade. “My brother jumped in the water tried to save him but by the time he got to the kayak, they were already gone.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team, Lake Ozark Police Department, and the Lake Ozark Fire Department all assisted in the rescue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
Mahomes eclipses 300 yards for sixth straight game as Chiefs win 26-10
Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.
2 dead following shooting in Kansas City
An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday injured 3 people and displaced at least 15-20.
Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday