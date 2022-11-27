Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday

An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday injured 3 people and displaced at least 15-20.
An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday injured 3 people and displaced at least 15-20.(Braden Gilbertson)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department.

KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The fire happened at the Rainbow Ridge Apartment complex and required five people to be rescued from second and third-story balconies. KCKFD said one of the three people transported to a local hospital was in critical condition with severe burns and inhalation.

An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night injured 3 people and displaced at...
An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night injured 3 people and displaced at least 15-20 according to KCKFD.(Braden Gilbertson)

Crews arrived at a scene with reported heavy flames and smoke showing. Because power and gas to the building were shut off, KCKFD said 15-20 people were displaced.

No firefighters were injured responding to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
Rain will continue to fill in across the area this evening into the overnight hours. Some of...
Sunday Forecast: Rain clears out, breezy and cooler for Chiefs gameday
The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a...
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause
Lee's Summit North fell just short of a state title after CBC blocked a kick late in the game.
CBC edges out Lee's Summit North in state championship game