Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department.

KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The fire happened at the Rainbow Ridge Apartment complex and required five people to be rescued from second and third-story balconies. KCKFD said one of the three people transported to a local hospital was in critical condition with severe burns and inhalation.

An apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night injured 3 people and displaced at least 15-20 according to KCKFD. (Braden Gilbertson)

Crews arrived at a scene with reported heavy flames and smoke showing. Because power and gas to the building were shut off, KCKFD said 15-20 people were displaced.

No firefighters were injured responding to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.