KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There’s no information at this time about the victims.

It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022.

