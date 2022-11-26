Aging & Style
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake

By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake.

Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.

Deputies reported to the lake, located near Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road, at around 1 p.m. after someone called regarding a body in the lake.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

