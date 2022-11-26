Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.

KU was dominated on the glass as the Volunteers outrebounded the Jayhawks 45-27. Tennessee also shot an impressive 44% from 3-point range (12 for 27) Kansas, meanwhile, shot just 32% from the field and 24% from behind the arc.

Jalen Wilson and Joe Yesufu led the Jayhawks with 14 points apiece, but did so on just 9/26 shooting, with Wilson going 3-of-15 from the floor after carrying Kansas in the first two games of the tournament.

KU will now return to Lawrence and is back in action Monday night against Texas Southern at 7:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The U.S. Men’s National Team watch party hosted by Sporting Kansas City kicked off around 10:30...
Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party
Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at...
Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award
The U.S. Men’s National Team watch party hosted by Sporting Kansas City kicked off around 10:30...
Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, runs past Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., right,...
Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility