Mayor’s Christmas Tree delights for 50th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree stands 100 feet tall. The lighting on Friday night was the culmination of a day full of activities.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace is an iconic location for ice skating.

Santa arrived early in the morning to take wish lists from those who’ve been nice.

A new addition to the festivities this year was Cocoa and Campfires, an area to enjoy hot beverages and s’mores by the fire pits.

This year’s celebrity switch flipper was Kansas City native Morgan Cooper, the creator of the TV show “Bel-Air,” a modern re-imagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree is more than just a beautiful backdrop at Crown Center. It’s part of a fundraising effort that provides seniors, people with disabilities, and children in need with gift cards with funds raised by the sale of ornaments designed by Hallmark artists, made from the wood from the previous year’s tree.

The 2022 ornament, “Celebrating 50 Years,” was designed by Hallmark Artist Sheyda Best. The laser-cut design features the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in green with some of Crown Center’s iconic holiday decorations in gold, silver and white.

Ornaments are $16.95 plus tax. You can buy then at the customer service counter on the second floor of Crown Center. You can also order them online by filling out and mailing The Mayor’s Christmas Tree order form.

For more information about a variety of Christmas events coming up at Crown Center, go to http://crowncenterchristmas.com/.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.