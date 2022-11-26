Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain to arrive after sunset Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon and evening as our next storm system to our south brings rain across the area. Most of the day will be dry and mild with high temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-50s.

Once we get closer to sunset rain will develop to our south and continue to spread northward during the evening and overnight hours. By sunrise on Sunday most of the activity will be tapering off with some lingering light rain possible just to our east. Rainfall totals can range anywhere between 0.75-1.5 inches for parts of the metro and areas south.

Those in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri will only see 0.10-0.25 inches of rain total. As this system exits, temperatures will be a lot cooler Sunday afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Warmer air returns by Monday and Tuesday before a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. This will drop temperatures into the 30s Wednesday afternoon with morning lows closer to the teens and low 20s by early Thursday. Another warmup arrives heading into the weekend.

