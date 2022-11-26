FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds.

This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.

The chances of rain will increase after dark Saturday evening spreading a 90% rain chance across our area with some finding over an inch in the rain gauge by Sunday morning.

The best chances for the heavier rain will be in areas south of I-70 while areas north of that corridor will see more spotty rains. Sunday is expected to start with mostly overcast skies while a sprinkle or two lingers through the first moments after daybreak. Clouds will not move out quickly, but we should see a few larger breaks in the clouds as sunset approaches. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring high temperatures in the lower fifties.

The threat for wintery weather looks to have diminished late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Keep in mind there might be a flurry or two late Tuesday night, but it does not appear to be a problem for those thinking about traveling.

