Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party

By Emily Rittman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The U.S. Men’s National Team watch party hosted by Sporting Kansas City kicked off around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District.

The USMNT played to a 0-0 draw with England. They will need to defeat Iran to advance to the knockout stage.

Hundreds of fans filled the entertainment district on Black Friday for the hard-fought World Cup match.

“I’m a boy mom and these boys love soccer,” Robin Weatherman said. “So, I had to watch soccer with them.”

Many fans left the watch party satisfied with a Friday’s draw.

“We are happy with a draw,” fan Kevin Reay said. “We outplayed them. Should have been a win but it was an awesome game.”

Soccer fans are ready to show the rest of the world what Kansas City has to offer when FIFA World Cup matches are held at Arrowhead Stadium in 2026.

“Imagine this level of excitement at Arrowhead and spots all around Kansas City,” Kansas City, Mo Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “This crowd is mainly Kansas Citians. Imagine importing tens of thousands of others. This means Kansas City will be electric in 2026.”

Fans are expected to return to the KC Live! Block Tuesday Nov. 29 for the USA vs. Iran (1 p.m. CT) World Cup match.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first served basis. Fans are asked to arrive early and enter KC Live! through the Walnut Street entrance.

