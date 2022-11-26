Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local doctor has been nominated for the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award!

Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel was selected as the Lamar Hunt legacy honoree at the Chiefs home opener. She tells us she couldn’t believe her eyes when Hunt himself took it a step further, and presented her with a 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year jersey.

Patel’s work, not only as a radiologist, but also as an educator and an assistant professor of radiology at UMKC School of Medicine showed the Chiefs her commitment to the community.

Aside from being a lifelong Chiefs fan and season ticket holder, one of Patel’s deepest passions is helping women achieve equitable breast care access in both rural and urban areas. She’s even changed legislation, making way for more women to have the resources they need.

Patel is a Chillicothe native. She left Kansas City to work with Harvard University in building a comprehensive breast care program. In 2018, she felt compelled to return to her hometown and serve the women in the Kansas City area. When she’s not hard at work, you can catch her at Arrowhead on game days cheering on her favorite player, Patrick Mahomes.

With this nomination, Patel is invited to attend the Super Bowl where the winner will be announced. Voting is open now and she will need to receive the most votes online amongst the other 31 team fan nominations to officially be named the NFL’s Fan of the Year. Chiefs Kingdom, show her your support by following this link: NFL 2022 Fan of the Year | NFL.com

She asks you to vote early and often!

