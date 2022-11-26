3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.

The Grand Caravan pulled out in front of the Ford, causing it to strike the passenger side of the Dodge minivan. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

The crash logs indicate the driver of the Dodge Caravan, Charlotte Sue Cole, 52, of Moundridge, Kansas and the passenger, Jessica Dawn Schmidt, 19, of Fruitland, Idaho were killed as a result of the collision.

One of the three occupants of the Ford Taurus, Wanda Richmond, 85, of Marion, was also killed in the crash. The other two people in the vehicle were both taken to a Marion hospital. The driver, Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is believed to have suffered minor injuries while Ramona Richmond, 58, of Salina, sustained serious injuries.

All of the people involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt.

