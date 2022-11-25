Suspect found hiding in the attic following Thanksgiving standoff in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted. The standoff ended after a secondary search of the home revealed the suspect was hiding in the attic.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home at 28th Street and Highland Avenue on a call from a minor concerning a disturbance. The minor said that a man and woman had been involved in an argument, then there was a physical altercation inside. He also said he thought the man was armed.

Officers tried multiple times to contact the people inside. Both the man and woman refused to come to the door or come outside.

Officers decided to de-escalate the situation, and backed away. The house was surrounded, however, to make sure no one escaped. They then called for a standoff so that tactical response officers and trained negotiators could be brought to the scene.

After about 45 minutes of negotiation, a female assault victim of unknown age came outside and was taken to safety. The police said she had minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment.

The man, the only remaining person inside, remained in the home and would not come out, despite negotiators working to get him to come outside.

Just before midnight, police entered the home and could not find the man, but a secondary search revealed he was hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without issue, and the investigation into the original assault remains ongoing.

