Silver Alert issued for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa

Rebecca Turner.
Rebecca Turner.(Provided by MSHP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City.

According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace.

She did make contact with a family member around 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving and said she was east of Des Moines, Iowa. However, she has not reached her destination in Iowa City.

The authorities say that Turner is experiencing the early stages of dementia.

She’s driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plates of “RC2 R0Y.”

Turner is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and who weighs 210 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

It’s unknown what she was wearing.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you should call 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550, extension 7.

