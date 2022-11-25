Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Lonestar

Lonestar, a 4-year-old Terrier, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lonestar, a 4-year-old Terrier, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a smart, energetic, curious, dog who loves people. This 53-pound boy has a happy, enthusiastic, charming personality. He’s currently in a foster home in an apartment, and he does great!

Watch a video with Lonestar here. For more information about Lonestar, visit here.

If you’d like to meet Lonestar in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

