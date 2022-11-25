Aging & Style
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m.

The investigation has found that a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road in Marysville placed a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. That man requested medical help for his wife.

When officers arrived, they found that 57-year-old Jennifer Brown had been fatally shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continued throughout the day and 66-year-old Gerald L. Brown, Jennifer’s husband, was arrested for first-degree murder.

The KBI said he has been booked into the Marshall County jail and that formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

