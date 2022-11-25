Local employees clock in on Thanksgiving, serve the public

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday.

Strouds Express in Mission filled nearly 100 orders over the course of the day. The restaurant offered a $99 meal for feeding 4-6 people. It was a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings.

Damon Smith, the general manager of the store, said most customers also opted to add a few crispy pieces of the iconic restaurant’s fried chicken.

“We try to get it out pretty fast,” Smith said. “Get it in and out as quick as possible.”

Gravity, a new restaurant in Prairie Village, also stayed open for the day. The cocktail bar and lounge offered a special prix fixe menu for customers who preferred a good steak or salmon filet to a turkey dinner.

Danney Elmore, a managing partner of the restaurant, said he wanted to showcase the restaurant to the neighborhood after moving into the former Blue Moose space in the fall.

“There’s people back in town with their kids and families,” Elmore said. “We wanted to make sure we could cater to as many as we could.”

Elmore and his staff didn’t seem to mind working on the holiday. The restaurant closed at 4 p.m. to let employees get home to their families in the evening.

“I wouldn’t ask anyone on my team to do anything I wouldn’t do,” he said. “My family is supportive. So, after this, I go home and do my family thing and it’s the best of both worlds.”

Smith was also hoping to make it to a family dinner in Savannah after the rush ended at Stroud’s. But, he said he takes pride in helping people eat well on Thanksgiving.

“We’re having fun and serving guests,” he said.

