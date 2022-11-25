Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”.

Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Ultimately two people made it out of the fire safely. They did not need the help of the American Red Cross, because they had somewhere to stay for the night.

Crews were on-scene for nearly three hours. They cleared the scene at 4:20 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rebecca Turner.
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
There was a large house fire at 58th and Lydia in Kansas City early Friday morning.
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO
Black Friday shopping is under way in the Kansas City metro.
Black Friday in Kansas City - What to watch out for
Generic.
Suspect found hiding in the attic following Thanksgiving standoff in KC