Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”.

Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Ultimately two people made it out of the fire safely. They did not need the help of the American Red Cross, because they had somewhere to stay for the night.

Crews were on-scene for nearly three hours. They cleared the scene at 4:20 a.m.

