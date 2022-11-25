Kansas City police engaged in standoff near 28th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted.

According to the police, this is taking place in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street. That is near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue. The next major street to the west is Vine Street and 71 Highway is to the east of the standoff.

Just after 4 p.m., officers received a call from a minor who was outside a residence. He said that a man and woman had been involved in an argument, then there was a physical altercation inside. He also said he thought the man was armed.

Officers tried multiple times to contact the people inside. Both the man and woman refused to come to the door or come outside.

Officers decided deescalate the situation and backed away. The house was surrounded, however, to make sure no one escaped. They then called for a standoff so that tactical response officers and trained negotiators could be brought to the scene.

After about 45 minutes of negotiation, a female assault victim of unknown age came outside and was taken to safety. The police said she had minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment.

The man remains in the residence and will not come out. The police think he’s the only person inside.

Negotiators are working on getting him to come outside.

