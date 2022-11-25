FORECAST: Clear & 50s Friday, with rain this weekend

High pressure barely holds on for Friday afternoon, but will create clear skies for us throughout the day. Daytime highs will soar to between 5 and 10 degrees above average. We’ll keep winds light out of the north between 5 and 10 mph at most. High pressure will move quickly to the south and east as an area of low pressure organizes and lifts from southwest Texas into the Missouri River Valley.

We’ll keep skies clear throughout Friday night’s forecast and half of Saturday, but will build clouds quickly in the afternoon. Widespread showers are expected after 3 p.m. Saturday, and will continue throughout the overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to range between a tenth of an inch to 3/4 of an inch locally. Severe thunderstorm activity is unlikely at this time. However, localized ponding or minor flooding issues are a concern throughout low-lined areas.

The wet weather should push out just in time for football Sunday. Partly-cloudy skies are expected throughout the afternoon on Sunday, with high temperatures near average featured in the middle and upper 40s. We will have another opportunity for wet weather moving forward into next Tuesday and Wednesday, with a new area of low pressure. This will pull in much colder air from the north, which may allow for a winter remix on Wednesday. Once we clear the storm system, mainly-clear-to-partly-cloudy skies are expected into the following weekend, with temperatures below average. Featured in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

