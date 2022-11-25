Driver critically injured in Thanksgiving crash, KCPD investigators think impairment was factor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department think impairment was a factor in a Thanksgiving afternoon crash that left the driver critically injured.

The police department said the crash happened at 2:25 p.m. on the southbound I-435 entrance ramp off E. 63rd Street.

The police department said their investigation has found that a tan Toyota Tacoma was going at a high rate of speed and turning from westbound 63rd Street onto the entrance ramp for southbound I-435.

The truck lost traction as the driver was turning, going off the left side of the ramp and hitting an embankment.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The police department said investigators “believe impairment is a factor in this crash.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.