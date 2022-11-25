Aging & Style
Chiefs rule out Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Rams

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Toney, who missed practice all week with an injured hamstring, left last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was plagued with injuries during his time with the New York Giants.

He scored his first touchdown against Jacksonville two weeks ago at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

