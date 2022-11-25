4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers.

Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.

Troopers responded to the crash on Thanksgiving around 10 p.m., about two miles west of Springfield. Troopers say the chain-reaction crash began when a vehicle driven by Wamsley hit the back of another vehicle. Investigators say Wamsley lost control, hitting Holloway’s vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes.

Troopers say nobody suffered injuries in the vehicle hit from behind in the crash.

Sergeant Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said this was a sad accident.

”These four make 126 fatalities for Troop D this year,” said Sgt. McClure. “We were really hoping that we wouldn’t have any and this is a very tragic.”

The only survivor was a one-year-old in Holloway’s car.

“There were two that were transported and later pronounced deceased at the hospital and two were pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Sgt. McClure.

Troopers said Both Wamsley and Dillman, were not wearing seat belts, the Holloways and the baby were.

Sgt. McClure said they don’t know if Wamsley was speeding.

“If this turns out to be the case for that we’ve got four losses of life for somebody that felt the need to be in a hurry,” said Sgt. McClure. “Or just driving without any courtesy.”

McClure said this was a horrible crash for a holiday.

“There wasn’t any room to live just because of the impact and the direction of the impact,” said Sgt. McClure.

He adds the one positive was the baby was in a rear-facing car seat and made it out alive with small injuries. He also said during this holiday season, everyone should be wearing seatbelts, and have a plan if drinking.

“Go with that plan and keep everybody safe regarding that,” said Sgt. McClure. “If everybody could do that, we would reduce the impaired driving injuries and fatalities so much, if you could just stick with that plan.”

Shandrea Holloway’s brother sent us a message saying both she and Patrick were bright, caring people who loved their family and friends, and they will be very missed.

Sergeant McClure said the crash is still under investigation and they don’t know yet if it was caused by speeding or aggressive driving.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

