Thanksgiving Forecast: High of 50 expected, but wind will make it feel colder

The overnight air will remain quite mild, as area temperatures fall into the upper 40s by daybreak. There is a slight chance for a light sprinkle or two overnight, which may linger into the early hours of Thanksgiving Day. The warm air will not warm much as the day wears on due to a cold front arriving in the early hours of Thursday. Temperatures will be slow to climb after the front passes, with a high of 50 expected by noon. The brisk breeze will make the air feel colder, so make sure you are dressed properly if you have plans to spend time outside.

Friday is the official start of the Christmas season, with holiday shoppers getting a start on checking off items on their shopping lists. Friday morning brings a chill, with area temperatures hovering near or just above freezing. Partly cloudy skies couple with a steady west-northwest breeze to send temperatures into the middle 40s in the afternoon.

The weekend will be cold as well, as this next wave of cold air settles in. The final weekend of November begins with area temperatures at or just above freezing while mostly clear skies become mostly sunny after sunrise. A westerly breeze at a steady 8 to 10 mph will keep the air cool, as highs Saturday struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s. After a cold start to the day, the afternoon is expected to be quite pleasant with above normal temperatures.

Sunday will be a similar day, but with a few extra clouds. Morning lows in the mid-30s will push into the mid-50s by the afternoon hours, making for a nice finish to the weekend.

Also, for travelers returning home over the weekend, the weather looks to be in their favor for the journey home!

