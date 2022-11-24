Aging & Style
No. 3 Kansas survives OT thriller with Wisconsin, 69-68


FILE: Kansas forward Jalen Wilson handles the ball during a second-round game against Creighton in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. made a twisting reverse layup off a loose rebound with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win over Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal on Thursday.

Pettiford’s layup marked his only points of the game, capping a thriller that saw Wisconsin rally from 15 down early in the second half. Pettiford landed on the floor after the basket and slapped the court multiple times as Kansas fans roared in the ballroom-turned-basketball arena. The team left the court to chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” as they headed to Friday’s championship game.

Jalen Wilson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (6-0), and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds — and a 3 to force overtime.

Tyler Wahl led the Badgers (4-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Most of his points came after half in what was at times a one-man comeback.

The Jayhawks led 41-26 in the first half and held a 60-52 lead over the Badgers before a Wisconsin 11-0 run gave Wisconsin a 63-60 lead in the final minute of regulation. After a missed 3-pointer from Zach Clemence, the sophomore center grabbed his miss and found Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar, who made a 3-pointer that tied the game at 63 and sent it to overtime. In the extra five minutes, it was another Clemence 3 that set up a loose-ball scramble leading to Pettiford’s game-winning score.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers will face the Southern California-Tennessee loser in Friday’s third-place game.

Kansas: The Jayhawks advanced to Friday’s championship game to face the Southern California-Tennessee winner.

The Jayhawks (6-0) will play that championship game at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

