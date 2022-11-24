Aging & Style
KCPD investigating Thanksgiving homicide

crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Micah Bray
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to determine what instigated a shooting that resulted in the death of a man on this Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responded to a house located near the intersection of 84th Street and Olive Street just after 2 a.m. On arrival, officers were found an adult male shooting victim who was in front of the home and unresponsive.

Several people were in the area when officers arrived to the scene. Detectives spent the morning interviewing possible witnesses and canvasing the area for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline.

