FORECAST: Highs in the lower 50s expected Friday

A cold front passed through earlier today, which will clear our skies and drop temperatures for the rest of the day. Expect mostly clear skies this evening while a light north wind sends temperatures into the lower 30s by daybreak. Black Friday will start with a very crisp morning under mostly clear skies before warming into the lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will build in overnight, leading to an overcast sky on Saturday. That will be followed by late afternoon rain showers, which will linger through most of the night. A Sunday morning sprinkle is possible, but skies will clear in time for the Chiefs game in the afternoon. The next weather event will start with light rain Tuesday evening, leading to a wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expected totals are still unclear, but be aware that a winter storm will impact our area by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.