FORECAST: A few sprinkles possible for Thanksgiving day

Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving morning with temperatures close to 50 degrees. A few sprinkles or some drizzle is possible for some parts of the Kansas City metro this morning but the afternoon looks mainly dry after a cold front sweeps through. It will clear the clouds out and drop temperatures near freezing through daybreak on Friday.

You’ll need the extra layers if you’re going out early to do some Black Friday shopping. The weekend is looking wet with a storm system that will bring widespread rain to the area Saturday afternoon and it could linger through daybreak on Sunday.

If you are traveling Sunday morning keep in mind that roads could be wet. Because of the high travel this weekend we have added weather alerts to both Saturday and Sunday. Next week we warm back up but another storm system is already on the way by midweek. This will be our next opportunity for a wintry mix and snow showers for us. Snow totals do not look significant at this time, but we’ll be sure to update as newer data becomes available.

