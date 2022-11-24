Following several days of violence, KCPD investigates Thanksgiving homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into an early morning homicide is underway following several days of violence in the metro.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day near E. 84th Street and Olive Street.

Police went to a home in the Marlborough neighborhood just after 2 a.m. after someone called 911 for help.

“When they arrived, they were directed to an adult man shooting victim who was outside of a residence here and unresponsive,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“There were several individuals here when officers arrived,” Sgt. Becchina said. “Officers have them detained for further investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

During the last three days, Kansas City police have responded to three separate homicide scenes that killed four men.

Before this week, there had been no homicides reported in Kansas City since the beginning of the month.

On Tuesday afternoon, gunfire erupted during a double homicide near KCPD’s East Patrol Division. City cameras captured the shooting, which killed Montez Mack and Leerick Kelley. Both were 20 years old. Prosecutors have charged brothers Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, with first degree murder.

On Wednesday, police began a homicide investigation after a man later identified as Alan Young was found dead in a front yard near E. 56th Street and Swope Parkway. Police have not yet released the cause of his death, but said he had sustained “unknown injuries.”

Anyone with any information about ongoing homicide investigations can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, homicide investigations.

