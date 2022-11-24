Aging & Style
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect

Marques D. Smith.
Marques D. Smith.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Marques D. Smith’s mugshot is above. Marquan D. Smith’s mugshot is not yet available.

According to court records, Kansas City officers went to the area of E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two 20-year-old men who had been shot. On Wednesday, the police identified them Montez Mack and Leerick Kelley.

According to court records, the arriving officers saw a man in the area of E. 29th Street and Indiana Avenue. As it turns out, this man was Marques Smith. The authorities briefly lost sight of Marques. When they located him, he was with his brother Marquan Smith. Marquan had an AR-style rifle. He was running back and forth in the same yard as his brother

The brothers proceeded to run and jump fences as officers demanded that the weapon be dropped.

Ultimately, officers were able to take them into custody.

Much of the shooting was captured on video via city cameras and surveillance cameras, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In addition, court documents state that the Smiths matched descriptions provided by witnesses.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

