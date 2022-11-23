WATCH: Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue man from icy creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It took multiple hands, but an 81-year-old man was rescued last Thursday afternoon from an icy creek.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the man had accidentally driven off Missouri Highway 33, down a slight embankment and into an icy creek.

The weather was 37 degrees at 12:30 p.m. that Nov. 17 afternoon.

The sheriff’s office stated Quintin Conway had seen the vehicle go off the road, and so he called 911. Conway tried to pull the man out of the vehicle but was unable to.

Once deputies arrived, they were able to get the man to safety onto the banks of the creek.

Video below captured the rescue:

