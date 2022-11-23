Aging & Style
Silver Alert issued for woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday

Anyone with information on Carolyn Mitchell's whereabouts has been asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue.

She was said to be wearing a tan trench coat, red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

She has been diagnosed with dementia, and police said her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

