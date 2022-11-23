Salvation Army will host annual Thanksgiving dinner in different location this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is going to be hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner in a new location this year.

It will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center, which is located at 3800 Linwood Blvd.

The Salvation Army has not held their annual, in-person community Thanksgiving Day dinner for two years due to the pandemic.

“The staff at the Westin Crown Center will prepare all the food this year in advance of Thursday, eliminating the need for early-morning cooking as in previous years,” the Salvation Army of Greater Kansas City and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City said in a press release.

Volunteers will then serve the meal.

