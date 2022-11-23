Postal service releases deadlines for for holiday mail shipping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the holiday season underway, the U.S. Postal Service says they are gearing up for on-time deliveries.

“We have converted over 100,000 part-time employees to full-time positions,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Mark Inglett said. “We’ve brought on another 28,000 seasonal employees and we have incorporated 249 new machines throughout the country because we’re going to be processing millions of packages a day.”

USPS encourages customers to send Retail Ground and First-Class Mail in the U.S. by Dec. 17. Priority Mail should be sent by Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 23.

“Let’s get those packages and cards mailed early. We can put them on the mantles, the fireplace, and under the tree. Let’s get going and have a great holiday,” Inglett said.

