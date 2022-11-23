Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Postal service releases deadlines for for holiday mail shipping

FILE — USPS encourages customers to send Retail Ground and First-Class Mail in the U.S. by Dec....
FILE — USPS encourages customers to send Retail Ground and First-Class Mail in the U.S. by Dec. 17.(Rachel Aragon)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the holiday season underway, the U.S. Postal Service says they are gearing up for on-time deliveries.

“We have converted over 100,000 part-time employees to full-time positions,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Mark Inglett said. “We’ve brought on another 28,000 seasonal employees and we have incorporated 249 new machines throughout the country because we’re going to be processing millions of packages a day.”

Avoiding Holiday Mail Delays

With the holiday season underway, the U.S. Postal Service recommends deadlines for deliveries.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, November 21, 2022

USPS encourages customers to send Retail Ground and First-Class Mail in the U.S. by Dec. 17. Priority Mail should be sent by Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 23.

“Let’s get those packages and cards mailed early. We can put them on the mantles, the fireplace, and under the tree. Let’s get going and have a great holiday,” Inglett said.

For more on how other carriers are preparing for on-time holiday deliveries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Parson/Missouri
WATCH LIVE 9:30 a.m.: Missouri Governor Parson naming new attorney general
Wichita State forward Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (44) beats Grand Canyon forward Aidan Igiehon...
Wichita State: Announcers made insensitive comments about player’s Native American name
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
SoFi Stadium fight in California shows man thrown off elevated walkway