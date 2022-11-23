Police: Man impersonated delivery driver before armed robbery of Gladstone business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing business workers at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The Gladstone Police Department stated a man entered a business in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road about 11:45 a.m., dressed as a package delivery service handler.

Police reported the man showed a gun to employees at the business and demanded money. He then drove off.

Officers described the vehicle as a 2000s silver Cadillac.

The police department stated the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone with information should call *816) 436-3550 or the TIPS Hotlines at (816) 474-TIPS.

