Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Police: Man impersonated delivery driver before armed robbery of Gladstone business

A suspect impersonating a delivery service driver is wanted by the Gladstone Police Department.
A suspect impersonating a delivery service driver is wanted by the Gladstone Police Department.(Gladstone Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing business workers at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The Gladstone Police Department stated a man entered a business in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road about 11:45 a.m., dressed as a package delivery service handler.

Police reported the man showed a gun to employees at the business and demanded money. He then drove off.

Officers described the vehicle as a 2000s silver Cadillac.

The police department stated the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone with information should call *816) 436-3550 or the TIPS Hotlines at (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri.
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
Excitement is building for the NFL Draft coming to Kansas City in 2023. Many people have...
‘NFL Teammate’ spots almost full for 2023 Draft
Clay County deputies and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 81-year-old man from an icy creek.
WATCH: Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue man from icy creek
WATCH: Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue man from icy creek