Police: Man impersonated delivery driver before armed robbery of Gladstone business
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing business workers at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
The Gladstone Police Department stated a man entered a business in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road about 11:45 a.m., dressed as a package delivery service handler.
Police reported the man showed a gun to employees at the business and demanded money. He then drove off.
Officers described the vehicle as a 2000s silver Cadillac.
The police department stated the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone with information should call *816) 436-3550 or the TIPS Hotlines at (816) 474-TIPS.
