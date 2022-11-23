Parson announces Andrew Bailey will replace Schmitt as new attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Governor Mike Parson announced he is appointing Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General of the State of Missouri.

Bailey has served as General Counsel to Governor Mike Parson.

“The historical significance of appointing an Attorney General for the second time of our administration has not been lost on me. But such a monumental, history-defining decision can be made so easily with the right candidate, and Andrew Bailey is the right candidate to lead Missourians as our next Attorney General,” Parson said in a statement.

He has served as a Missouri Assistant Attorney General, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and as General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Bailey will replace current Attorney General and U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt, who earlier in November, won the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Republican Roy Blunt.

Bailey graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and was also an officer in the United States Army.

The governor’s office stated Bailey was deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in response to the 9/11 Attacks. He was awarded two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Accommodation Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and two Bronze Star Medals for his service.

